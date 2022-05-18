Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal Summit Communities has paid $695 million, or $259,328/unit, for the 268-unit Arboreta Apartments in Aurora, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from Evergreen Devco Inc, which had acquired it in 2020 for $46...
REBusiness Online Lotus Co has paid $254 million, or $20402/sf, for Church Ranch Corporate Center, a 124,500-square-foot office property in Westminster, Colo The Salt Lake City company purchased the four-story property from Certus, which was...
Houston Business Journal Cohen Asset Management has bought Park 505 at Hardy, a 534,134-square-foot distribution facility in Houston The Los Angeles real estate investor purchased the industrial property from a subsidiary of Investment and...
Rentvcom Dogwood Industrial Properties has paid $216 million, or $19460/sf, for the Marietta Building, a 111,000-square-foot industrial property in Spokane, Wash The seller could not yet be learned Colliers International brokered the deal The...
Daily Journal of Commerce Bridge Investment Group has paid $404 million, or $13203/sf, for the Hallett Building, a 306,000-square-foot industrial property in Spokane, Wash The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the building from SDS...
Rentvcom Time Equities Inc has acquired the Paradise Village Office Park, a 268,500-square-foot property in Phoenix The purchase price could not yet be learned The New York investment and development company purchased the property from a venture of...
Triangle Business Journal Pennybacker Capital Management has paid $4675 million, or about $18552/sf, for a 252,000-square-foot industrial property in Raleigh, NC The Austin, Texas, company, with offices in New York, Denver and Charlotte, NC,...
Chicago Business Journal Newport Capital Partners has paid $29 million, or $51786/sf, for Elston Logan Plaza, a 56,000-square-foot retail center in Chicago The local investment manager purchased the property from Novak Construction Co, which was...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Alliance HP has paid $159 million, or about $21753/sf, for a 73,094-square-foot warehouse property in Doral, Fla The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the industrial complex, which sits on 82 acres at 1426...