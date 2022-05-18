Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York Life Insurance Co has provided $81 million of construction-to-permanent financing against the Residences and Shoppes at Highland, a mixed-use property with 244 apartment units and 190,000 square feet of retail space in the Hialeah area of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2265 million mortgage against the 97,463-square-foot office/retail property at 693 Fifth Ave on Manhattan’s Upper East Side has transferred to special servicer LNR Partners Inc as the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Banc of California has provided $528 million of financing for the purchase of Hudson on Farmer, a 171-unit apartment property in downtown Tempe, Ariz Ideal Capital Group of Clovis, Calif, purchased the...
Dynamic Star has secured three loans totaling $115 million against development sites in New York City’s Queens and Bronx boroughs The New York developer lined up the financing from Columbia Pacific Advisors A $40 million piece of the financing...
Dallas Morning News Zale Properties has lined up $583 million of construction financing for the View at Sapphire Bay apartment project, with nearly 400 units in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of Dallas Principal Global Investors provided...
REBusiness Online A venture of Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital is planning to develop a 200,000-square-foot life-sciences property in Philadelphia’s downtown, or Center City, section The property is being planned for a development site along...
Argentic Investment Management has provided $225 million of financing against the Nest Micro Apartments, with 122 studio units in the Journal Square section of Jersey City, NJ JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, 190...
Sunroad Enterprises has lined up $203 million or financing against Vive Luxe, a 442-unit apartment property in San Diego JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan, which allowed Sunroad to retire construction debt The San Diego company had...
Lender 3650 REIT has provided $85 million of permanent mortgage financing against the WSFS Bank Center, a 371,222-square-foot office building in Wilmington, Del The loan, funded through the lender’s stable cash-flow investment platform, has a...