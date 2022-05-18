Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Ace Hardware has agreed to lease 250,000 square feet of office space at Oak Brook Reserve, a 297,000-sf office property in Oak Brook, Ill The retailer will take its space at 2915 Jorie Blvd, which is 20 miles west of...
Multi-Housing News PathStone Development Corp has completed the 157-unit Skyview Apartments in Irondequoit, NY, about five miles north of Rochester, NY The Rochester nonprofit will manage the affordable housing property at 200 Skyview Center Parkway...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group signed 900 leases totaling 3 million square feet during the first quarter, marking the mall REIT’s most active quarter since 2016 The Indianapolis company said it has another 500...
Commercial Observer A group of lenders comprised of Citibank, Bank of Montreal, Starwood Property Trust and MF1 Capital has provided $714 million of mortgage financing against two apartment buildings with a total of 829 units on Manhattan’s...
The Real Deal Jamestown has lined up $425 million of financing from JPMorgan Chase Bank to help cover the cost of redeveloping One Times Square, a 26-story building in midtown Manhattan that hosts a number of billboards and electronic signs The...
REJournals Ford Storage and Moving Co has agreed to lease 150,280 square feet of office space at R&R Commerce Park, a 11 million-sf industrial property in Omaha, Neb CBRE represented the freight company in the lease R&R Realty Group owns the...
Crain’s New York Business The Nevins Street Apartments, with 129 units at 50 Nevins St in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, NY, is slated to open soon The $72 million property is comprised of two buildings, one of which had 114,000 square...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Only 49 percent of office workers are expected to return to their Manhattan offices even after Labor Day, according to a survey of 160 major employers by the Partnership for New York City Taken between...
New York YIMBY Silverback Development and Hopson Development Holdings have topped out construction of 131-141 East 47th St, a 200-unit rental apartment building in the Midtown East section of Manhattan Units at the 34-story building will have up to...