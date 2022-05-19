Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Diego Business Journal Equity Street Capital has paid $217 million, or $328,787/unit, for Elivia, a 66-unit apartment property in San Diego The Seattle investor purchased the property from ALA Spring Mountain LLC in a deal brokered by Berkadia...
South Florida Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $5523 million of construction financing for Bay Pointe, a 269-unit apartment project in Miami The loan has a two-year term Garco, a Miami multifamily builder, recently broke ground on the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ryder Systems Inc has signed a lease for 152,573 square feet of industrial space in Medley, Fla The affiliate, Ryder Logistics of Medley, is taking its space at 15501 SW 29th St It currently leases...
Charlotte Business Journal Dogwood Industrial Properties has paid $35 million, or about $11667/sf, for a 300,000-square-foot industrial building at 10800 Withers Cove Park Drive in Charlotte, NC Avison Young brokered the deal for the seller, which...
Atlanta Business Chronicle AHS Residential has been approved to build an apartment project with more than 400 units in Tucker, Ga The Miami developer is constructing the three-building project on a 13-acre site around the five-story Tucker Exchange...
Crain’s Chicago Business Northeast Capital has paid $190 million, or $17273/sf, for Kemper Lakes Business Center, a 11 million-square-foot office property in Lake Zurich, Ill The Spring Valley, NY, investment firm purchased the property from...
Commercial Observer Rudin Management is selling 55 Broad St, a 30-story office building in the financial district of Manhattan for $180 million to a venture of Silverstein Properties and Metro Loft Rudin had developed the property in 1967 and...
Denver Business Journal Summit Communities has paid $695 million, or $259,328/unit, for the 268-unit Arboreta Apartments in Aurora, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from Evergreen Devco Inc, which had acquired it in 2020 for $46...
Global Medical REIT Inc has paid $21 million, or nearly $219/sf, for the 96,070-square-foot Prosperity Plaza medical office property in Fairfax, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT purchased the 36-year-old building from its developer, an affiliate of the...