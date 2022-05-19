Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Diego Business Journal Equity Street Capital has paid $217 million, or $328,787/unit, for Elivia, a 66-unit apartment property in San Diego The Seattle investor purchased the property from ALA Spring Mountain LLC in a deal brokered by Berkadia...
Triangle Business Journal Private Reserve Realty has bought Amberwood at Lochmere, a 340-unit apartment property in Cary, NC, for $93 million, or about $273,529/unit The Naples, Fla, real estate company bought the complex from The Beach Co, a...
Charlotte Business Journal Dogwood Industrial Properties has paid $35 million, or about $11667/sf, for a 300,000-square-foot industrial building at 10800 Withers Cove Park Drive in Charlotte, NC Avison Young brokered the deal for the seller, which...
REBusiness Online A venture of Ryan Cos US Inc and Weidner Apartment Homes has broken ground on Fourth & Park, a 350-unit apartment property in downtown Minneapolis The 25-story property is being built at the intersection of South 4th Street and...
Commercial Observer Rudin Management is selling 55 Broad St, a 30-story office building in the financial district of Manhattan for $180 million to a venture of Silverstein Properties and Metro Loft Rudin had developed the property in 1967 and...
Denver Business Journal Summit Communities has paid $695 million, or $259,328/unit, for the 268-unit Arboreta Apartments in Aurora, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from Evergreen Devco Inc, which had acquired it in 2020 for $46...
Global Medical REIT Inc has paid $21 million, or nearly $219/sf, for the 96,070-square-foot Prosperity Plaza medical office property in Fairfax, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT purchased the 36-year-old building from its developer, an affiliate of the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Ace Hardware has agreed to lease 250,000 square feet of office space at Oak Brook Reserve, a 297,000-sf office property in Oak Brook, Ill The retailer will take its space at 2915 Jorie Blvd, which is 20 miles west of...
REBusiness Online Lotus Co has paid $254 million, or $20402/sf, for Church Ranch Corporate Center, a 124,500-square-foot office property in Westminster, Colo The Salt Lake City company purchased the four-story property from Certus, which was...