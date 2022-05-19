Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Private Reserve Realty has bought Amberwood at Lochmere, a 340-unit apartment property in Cary, NC, for $93 million, or about $273,529/unit The Naples, Fla, real estate company bought the complex from The Beach Co, a...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ryder Systems Inc has signed a lease for 152,573 square feet of industrial space in Medley, Fla The affiliate, Ryder Logistics of Medley, is taking its space at 15501 SW 29th St It currently leases...
Charlotte Business Journal Dogwood Industrial Properties has paid $35 million, or about $11667/sf, for a 300,000-square-foot industrial building at 10800 Withers Cove Park Drive in Charlotte, NC Avison Young brokered the deal for the seller, which...
Atlanta Business Chronicle AHS Residential has been approved to build an apartment project with more than 400 units in Tucker, Ga The Miami developer is constructing the three-building project on a 13-acre site around the five-story Tucker Exchange...
REBusiness Online A venture of Ryan Cos US Inc and Weidner Apartment Homes has broken ground on Fourth & Park, a 350-unit apartment property in downtown Minneapolis The 25-story property is being built at the intersection of South 4th Street and...
Barings has provided $645 million of financing against the 252-room AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown, which was completed in September 2020 The 16-story property, at 101 West 5th St in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, was developed by Jackson-Shaw Co of...
San Francisco Business Times Local developer NX Ventures has proposed building a 242-unit apartment property at 2601 San Pablo Ave in Berkeley, Calif The eight-story property will have 25 units reserved as affordable and amenities that will include...
Multi-Housing News Greystone has provided $20 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 322-unit Del Vista Apartments in Lanham, Md, about 13 miles northeast of Washington, DC The loan was used to retire an $189 million Fannie mortgage Del Vista,...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co wants to build an 11-story office building with 335,000 square feet in its Cypress Waters development in suburban Dallas The local developer is currently wrapping up work on a 10-story office building at 2999...