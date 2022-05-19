Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Burberry has signed a 15-year lease for 43,000 square feet of office space at the Salmon Tower in Manhattan The luxury fashion retailer is relocating from 444 Madison Ave, also in Manhattan, where it has occupied nearly 70,000 sf...
Triangle Business Journal Private Reserve Realty has bought Amberwood at Lochmere, a 340-unit apartment property in Cary, NC, for $93 million, or about $273,529/unit The Naples, Fla, real estate company bought the complex from The Beach Co, a...
South Florida Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $5523 million of construction financing for Bay Pointe, a 269-unit apartment project in Miami The loan has a two-year term Garco, a Miami multifamily builder, recently broke ground on the...
Charlotte Business Journal Dogwood Industrial Properties has paid $35 million, or about $11667/sf, for a 300,000-square-foot industrial building at 10800 Withers Cove Park Drive in Charlotte, NC Avison Young brokered the deal for the seller, which...
Atlanta Business Chronicle AHS Residential has been approved to build an apartment project with more than 400 units in Tucker, Ga The Miami developer is constructing the three-building project on a 13-acre site around the five-story Tucker Exchange...
Montgomery Street Partners, a Dallas investment manager that two years ago launched a private REIT to pursue investments in the ground beneath properties, has raised another $500 million of equity for the vehicle, the Ground Lease REIT Inc The...
Commercial Observer Macquarie Group has leased 221,764 square feet on six floors at 660 Fifth Ave in Manhattan, relocating its Americas regional headquarters from 125 West 55th St It’s the first lease Brookfield Properties has signed for the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Ace Hardware has agreed to lease 250,000 square feet of office space at Oak Brook Reserve, a 297,000-sf office property in Oak Brook, Ill The retailer will take its space at 2915 Jorie Blvd, which is 20 miles west of...
Triangle Business Journal Pennybacker Capital Management has paid $4675 million, or about $18552/sf, for a 252,000-square-foot industrial property in Raleigh, NC The Austin, Texas, company, with offices in New York, Denver and Charlotte, NC,...