Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Private Reserve Realty has bought Amberwood at Lochmere, a 340-unit apartment property in Cary, NC, for $93 million, or about $273,529/unit The Naples, Fla, real estate company bought the complex from The Beach Co, a...
South Florida Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $5523 million of construction financing for Bay Pointe, a 269-unit apartment project in Miami The loan has a two-year term Garco, a Miami multifamily builder, recently broke ground on the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ryder Systems Inc has signed a lease for 152,573 square feet of industrial space in Medley, Fla The affiliate, Ryder Logistics of Medley, is taking its space at 15501 SW 29th St It currently leases...
Charlotte Business Journal Dogwood Industrial Properties has paid $35 million, or about $11667/sf, for a 300,000-square-foot industrial building at 10800 Withers Cove Park Drive in Charlotte, NC Avison Young brokered the deal for the seller, which...
REBusiness Online A venture of Ryan Cos US Inc and Weidner Apartment Homes has broken ground on Fourth & Park, a 350-unit apartment property in downtown Minneapolis The 25-story property is being built at the intersection of South 4th Street and...
San Francisco Business Times Local developer NX Ventures has proposed building a 242-unit apartment property at 2601 San Pablo Ave in Berkeley, Calif The eight-story property will have 25 units reserved as affordable and amenities that will include...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co wants to build an 11-story office building with 335,000 square feet in its Cypress Waters development in suburban Dallas The local developer is currently wrapping up work on a 10-story office building at 2999...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Crescent Communities and Oxford Properties has broken ground on Novel Uptown, a 261-unit apartment property in Denver The 10-story property is being built at 1557 North Logan St, about two miles east of the...
Dynamic Star has secured three loans totaling $115 million against development sites in New York City’s Queens and Bronx boroughs The New York developer lined up the financing from Columbia Pacific Advisors A $40 million piece of the financing...