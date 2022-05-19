Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal Summit Communities has paid $695 million, or $259,328/unit, for the 268-unit Arboreta Apartments in Aurora, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from Evergreen Devco Inc, which had acquired it in 2020 for $46...
Global Medical REIT Inc has paid $21 million, or nearly $219/sf, for the 96,070-square-foot Prosperity Plaza medical office property in Fairfax, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT purchased the 36-year-old building from its developer, an affiliate of the...
Commercial Observer Macquarie Group has leased 221,764 square feet on six floors at 660 Fifth Ave in Manhattan, relocating its Americas regional headquarters from 125 West 55th St It’s the first lease Brookfield Properties has signed for the...
REBusiness Online Lotus Co has paid $254 million, or $20402/sf, for Church Ranch Corporate Center, a 124,500-square-foot office property in Westminster, Colo The Salt Lake City company purchased the four-story property from Certus, which was...
Houston Business Journal Cohen Asset Management has bought Park 505 at Hardy, a 534,134-square-foot distribution facility in Houston The Los Angeles real estate investor purchased the industrial property from a subsidiary of Investment and...
Rentvcom Dogwood Industrial Properties has paid $216 million, or $19460/sf, for the Marietta Building, a 111,000-square-foot industrial property in Spokane, Wash The seller could not yet be learned Colliers International brokered the deal The...
Daily Journal of Commerce Bridge Investment Group has paid $404 million, or $13203/sf, for the Hallett Building, a 306,000-square-foot industrial property in Spokane, Wash The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the building from SDS...
Rentvcom Time Equities Inc has acquired the Paradise Village Office Park, a 268,500-square-foot property in Phoenix The purchase price could not yet be learned The New York investment and development company purchased the property from a venture of...
Triangle Business Journal Pennybacker Capital Management has paid $4675 million, or about $18552/sf, for a 252,000-square-foot industrial property in Raleigh, NC The Austin, Texas, company, with offices in New York, Denver and Charlotte, NC,...