Dallas Morning News Stonemont Financial Group is developing an industrial project with more than 565,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Atlanta developer is building the property on a speculative basis along Sunridge Boulevard...
Dallas Morning News Work is slated to begin this summer on a 213-unit multifamily project in Dallas Hanover Co, a Houston apartment developer, early this year acquired the project’s near two-acre development site on Northwest Highway near...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Hines has proposed building a 719,000-square-foot office property at the corner of Marquette Avenue and South Ninth Street in downtown Minneapolis The 29-story property would be constructed on what is currently a...
South Florida Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $5523 million of construction financing for Bay Pointe, a 269-unit apartment project in Miami The loan has a two-year term Garco, a Miami multifamily builder, recently broke ground on the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle AHS Residential has been approved to build an apartment project with more than 400 units in Tucker, Ga The Miami developer is constructing the three-building project on a 13-acre site around the five-story Tucker Exchange...
REBusiness Online A venture of Ryan Cos US Inc and Weidner Apartment Homes has broken ground on Fourth & Park, a 350-unit apartment property in downtown Minneapolis The 25-story property is being built at the intersection of South 4th Street and...
San Francisco Business Times Local developer NX Ventures has proposed building a 242-unit apartment property at 2601 San Pablo Ave in Berkeley, Calif The eight-story property will have 25 units reserved as affordable and amenities that will include...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Blue Star Land is offering for sale a portfolio of three warehouse buildings totaling 422,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas An asking price was not known JLL has the...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co wants to build an 11-story office building with 335,000 square feet in its Cypress Waters development in suburban Dallas The local developer is currently wrapping up work on a 10-story office building at 2999...