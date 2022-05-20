Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Work will start this September on a more than $121 million mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Endeavor Real Estate Group, an Austin, Texas, developer, is building the 19-story property at the corner of Boll...
Dallas Morning News Stonemont Financial Group is developing an industrial project with more than 565,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Atlanta developer is building the property on a speculative basis along Sunridge Boulevard...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Hines has proposed building a 719,000-square-foot office property at the corner of Marquette Avenue and South Ninth Street in downtown Minneapolis The 29-story property would be constructed on what is currently a...
South Florida Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $5523 million of construction financing for Bay Pointe, a 269-unit apartment project in Miami The loan has a two-year term Garco, a Miami multifamily builder, recently broke ground on the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle AHS Residential has been approved to build an apartment project with more than 400 units in Tucker, Ga The Miami developer is constructing the three-building project on a 13-acre site around the five-story Tucker Exchange...
REBusiness Online A venture of Ryan Cos US Inc and Weidner Apartment Homes has broken ground on Fourth & Park, a 350-unit apartment property in downtown Minneapolis The 25-story property is being built at the intersection of South 4th Street and...
Barings has provided $645 million of financing against the 252-room AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown, which was completed in September 2020 The 16-story property, at 101 West 5th St in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, was developed by Jackson-Shaw Co of...
San Francisco Business Times Local developer NX Ventures has proposed building a 242-unit apartment property at 2601 San Pablo Ave in Berkeley, Calif The eight-story property will have 25 units reserved as affordable and amenities that will include...
Multi-Housing News Greystone has provided $20 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 322-unit Del Vista Apartments in Lanham, Md, about 13 miles northeast of Washington, DC The loan was used to retire an $189 million Fannie mortgage Del Vista,...