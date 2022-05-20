Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Red Hill Venture has bought the 61,079-square-foot Edison Square mixed-use property in Concord, NC, for $195 million, or about $31926/sf The Charlotte, NC, real estate firm purchased the property from an...
South Florida Business Journal Lionstone Development has acquired the 56,601-square-foot office building at 5901 Miami Gardens Drive in Miami Gardens, Fla, for $168 million, or about $29681/sf The Miami investor bought the recently renovated...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property investment-sales volume jumped by 5562 percent in the first quarter when compared with a year ago, to $17085 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets That volume is the greatest for a...
South Florida Business Journal A Blackstone Group affiliate has bought Green Cay Village, a 160-unit affordable housing property in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $4025 million, or about $251,563/unit The New York investment giant acquired the residential...
Greenberg Gibbons Commercial Corp has paid $236 million, or $110/sf, for the Gateway Plaza, a 214,489-square-foot retail center in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Sanford, Fla The Owings Mills, Md, developer of mixed-use, retail and research and...
Cortland has purchased a pair of apartment properties totaling 865 units in Arlington, Va The deal is part of the Atlanta multifamily company’s plan to invest $1 billion in acquisitions in Arlington, which is about five miles southwest of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apartment sales volume totaled $63 billion in the first quarter, up 775 percent from the $355 billion of investment volume at the same time last year, according to CBRE Apartment sales were down from the...
Charlmont Village Townhomes, a 55-unit apartment property in Ontario, Calif, has sold for $2394 million, or $435,272/unit MAG Capital Partners of Fort Worth, Texas, purchased the property, according to a report from Commercial Observer The seller,...
San Diego Business Journal Equity Street Capital has paid $217 million, or $328,787/unit, for Elivia, a 66-unit apartment property in San Diego The Seattle investor purchased the property from ALA Spring Mountain LLC in a deal brokered by Berkadia...