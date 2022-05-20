Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Phoenix Hospitality Group, in a public-private partnership with the city of Marble Falls, Texas, is developing a 123-room boutique hotel and conference center The project, which is expected to be ready in 2024, will be called...
Houston Business Journal MetroNational is planning to redevelop a former Sears store at Houston’s Memorial City Mall into a mixed-use development The local developer is building the project, dubbed Memorial Town Square, on a 27-acre site at...
Dallas Morning News Work will start this September on a more than $121 million mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Endeavor Real Estate Group, an Austin, Texas, developer, is building the 19-story property at the corner of Boll...
Dallas Morning News Stonemont Financial Group is developing an industrial project with more than 565,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Atlanta developer is building the property on a speculative basis along Sunridge Boulevard...
Dallas Morning News Work is slated to begin this summer on a 213-unit multifamily project in Dallas Hanover Co, a Houston apartment developer, early this year acquired the project’s near two-acre development site on Northwest Highway near...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Hines has proposed building a 719,000-square-foot office property at the corner of Marquette Avenue and South Ninth Street in downtown Minneapolis The 29-story property would be constructed on what is currently a...
Commercial Observer Burberry has signed a 15-year lease for 43,000 square feet of office space at the Salmon Tower in Manhattan The luxury fashion retailer is relocating from 444 Madison Ave, also in Manhattan, where it has occupied nearly 70,000 sf...
South Florida Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $5523 million of construction financing for Bay Pointe, a 269-unit apartment project in Miami The loan has a two-year term Garco, a Miami multifamily builder, recently broke ground on the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle AHS Residential has been approved to build an apartment project with more than 400 units in Tucker, Ga The Miami developer is constructing the three-building project on a 13-acre site around the five-story Tucker Exchange...