Piermont Properties is offering for sale Q-East, a 131-unit apartment building in the Jamaica Hills section of Queens, NY The New York developer has hired RIPCO Real Estate, also of New York, to market the property, at 178-02 Hillside Ave It’s...
Multi-Housing News EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $545 million, or $419,230/unit, for the 130-unit Muir Apartments in Seattle The Denver company purchased the property from its developer, Daly Partners, which was represented by Kidder...
San Diego Business Journal Equity Street Capital has paid $217 million, or $328,787/unit, for Elivia, a 66-unit apartment property in San Diego The Seattle investor purchased the property from ALA Spring Mountain LLC in a deal brokered by Berkadia...
Denver Business Journal Summit Communities has paid $695 million, or $259,328/unit, for the 268-unit Arboreta Apartments in Aurora, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from Evergreen Devco Inc, which had acquired it in 2020 for $46...
San Francisco Business Times Local developer NX Ventures has proposed building a 242-unit apartment property at 2601 San Pablo Ave in Berkeley, Calif The eight-story property will have 25 units reserved as affordable and amenities that will include...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Blue Star Land is offering for sale a portfolio of three warehouse buildings totaling 422,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas An asking price was not known JLL has the...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Crescent Communities and Oxford Properties has broken ground on Novel Uptown, a 261-unit apartment property in Denver The 10-story property is being built at 1557 North Logan St, about two miles east of the...
REBusiness Online Lotus Co has paid $254 million, or $20402/sf, for Church Ranch Corporate Center, a 124,500-square-foot office property in Westminster, Colo The Salt Lake City company purchased the four-story property from Certus, which was...
Rentvcom Dogwood Industrial Properties has paid $216 million, or $19460/sf, for the Marietta Building, a 111,000-square-foot industrial property in Spokane, Wash The seller could not yet be learned Colliers International brokered the deal The...