Meridian Pacific Ltd is offering for sale the 113,425-square-foot Puna Kai Shopping Center in Pahoa, Hawaii The Waipahu, Hawaii, developer has hired Marcus & Millichap to market the retail property for sale It’s expected to sell for $75...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Blue Star Land is offering for sale a portfolio of three warehouse buildings totaling 422,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas An asking price was not known JLL has the...
Crain’s Chicago Business JDL Development is offering for sale the 381-unit Eight Eleven Uptown apartment property in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood The local company has hired JLL to market the building at 811 West Agatite Ave The...
Kansas City Business Journal Burlington Capital is offering for sale Walnut Tower, a 180-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Omaha, Neb, investment manager, which had acquired the 14-story property in 2014 for $1675 million, has tapped...
Chicago Business Journal Kiser Group is marketing for sale the 172-unit Canterbury Court Apartments in Chicago on behalf of an undisclosed seller, which has owned the property for 48 years The 16-story property, at 1220 North State Parkway, is...
The Real Deal Equity Residential is offering for sale a portfolio of rental buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn, NY, for more than $750 million The buildings have more than 1,180 units In its recent quarterly conference call, the Chicago multifamily...
A first round of bids have been turned in for the $9452 million CMBS loan against the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, Mass, and the buzz is that they're in the $25 million range The talk is that a best-and-final round of bids is scheduled...
Crain’s Chicago Business Equus Capital Partners is offering for sale Mid America Plaza, a 414,442-square-foot office property in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill, about 20 miles west of Chicago The Philadelphia investment manager has hired JLL to market...
Washington Prime Group has put three of its shopping malls, in Illinois, Minnesota and Texas, on the sales block The Columbus, Ohio, company, which had filed for bankruptcy last June, has hired Newmark's enclosed mall capital markets group to sell...