Orlando Business Journal Kissimmee Investors Ltd wants to expand its 1281-acre Fountainhead development in Kissimmee, Fla, about 22 miles south of Orlando, Fla The Winter Park, Fla, developer’s plans to add 576 residential units, 230,000...
Charlotte Business Journal The Keith Corp has proposed building a 143,020-square-foot industrial project in Belmont, NC, about 15 miles west of Charlotte, NC The property is being planned for a 227-acre site at The Oaks Commerce Center, which is on...
Crain’s New York Business The 129-unit Fountaingate Gardens seniors-housing property in Commack, NY, has opened Gurwin Healthcare System developed the property, at 50 Happauge Road on Long Island, which is part of a larger 34-acre complex that...
CityBizcom A venture of Stonemont Financial Group and Stotan Industrial will break ground soon on DuPage Crossings, a 258,720-square-foot industrial property in West Chicago, Ill The property is being built speculatively on a 17-acre site at the...
The Detroit News Local developer Mark Bennett has broken ground on Lafayette West, a 318-unit residential property that will have condominium and apartment units in Detroit It will cost $150 million to construct The property will have 230 apartments...
Dallas Morning News Stillwater Capital has plans to build Chelsea 121, an 84-acre mixed-use development in Allen, Texas, about 26 miles north of Dallas The project is being planned for State Highway 121 and Chelsea Boulevard It will have about...
Dallas Morning News Wilks Development is building the 230-acre Firefly Park mixed-use development in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The project is being built at the southwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and US Highway 380 Work will start...
Ocean Bank has provided $67 million of financing for the construction of a proposed 290-unit apartment building at 17990 West Dixie Highway in Aventura, Fla The property is being developed by AMAC Holdings of Uniondale, NY, and ROVR Development of...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Red Hill Venture has bought the 61,079-square-foot Edison Square mixed-use property in Concord, NC, for $195 million, or about $31926/sf The Charlotte, NC, real estate firm purchased the property from an...