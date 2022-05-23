Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture led by Crestlight Capital has purchased the two-building SouthPark Towers office complex in Charlotte, NC, funding it with a $1678 million mortgage provided by Mesa West Capital Crestlight, which is based in Detroit, was founded five years...
Commercial Observer RFR Holding has closed on its purchase of 475 Fifth Ave, a 282,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Bryant Park area for which it paid $290 million, or $1,028/sf The New York company had funded the acquisition...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Silver Star Real Estate has paid $265 million, or $265,000/unit, for Maryland West, a 100-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The La Palma, Calif, investor purchased the complex from CRSC Residential...
Houston Business Chronicle Interra Capital Group has bought the 162,919-square-foot One Park 10 Plaza office building in Houston The local company acquired the eight-story property from Accesso Partners LLC of Hallandale Beach, Fla The sales price...
Dallas Morning News Sares Regis Group has bought Alta Design District, a 309-unit apartment property in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Newport Beach, Calif, company acquired the four-story property, at 1531 Inspiration Drive, from its...
Dallas Morning News Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two apartment properties in the Dallas area in separate deals Local investor Tony Lin has bought the 152-unit Vanderbilt Apartments at 2053 Estrada Parkway in the Dallas suburb of...
Namdar Realty Group is said to have purchased the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, Mass The Great Neck, NY, investor paid $2917 million for the retail property, which was sold by the two CMBS trusts that had held $9452 million of debt against...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Red Hill Venture has bought the 61,079-square-foot Edison Square mixed-use property in Concord, NC, for $195 million, or about $31926/sf The Charlotte, NC, real estate firm purchased the property from an...
South Florida Business Journal Lionstone Development has acquired the 56,601-square-foot office building at 5901 Miami Gardens Drive in Miami Gardens, Fla, for $168 million, or about $29681/sf The Miami investor bought the recently renovated...