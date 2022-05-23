Log In or Subscribe to read more
Allen Morris Co has paid $31 million for a 155-acre parcel at 1060 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, along Atlanta’s Westside Beltline, on which it plans to develop a mixed-use property The Miami company, which has a number of other projects...
Multi-Housing News EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $545 million, or $419,230/unit, for the 130-unit Muir Apartments in Seattle The Denver company purchased the property from its developer, Daly Partners, which was represented by Kidder...
A venture led by Crestlight Capital has purchased the two-building SouthPark Towers office complex in Charlotte, NC, funding it with a $1678 million mortgage provided by Mesa West Capital Crestlight, which is based in Detroit, was founded five years...
Commercial Observer RFR Holding has closed on its purchase of 475 Fifth Ave, a 282,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Bryant Park area for which it paid $290 million, or $1,028/sf The New York company had funded the acquisition...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Silver Star Real Estate has paid $265 million, or $265,000/unit, for Maryland West, a 100-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The La Palma, Calif, investor purchased the complex from CRSC Residential...
Houston Business Chronicle Interra Capital Group has bought the 162,919-square-foot One Park 10 Plaza office building in Houston The local company acquired the eight-story property from Accesso Partners LLC of Hallandale Beach, Fla The sales price...
Dallas Morning News Sares Regis Group has bought Alta Design District, a 309-unit apartment property in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Newport Beach, Calif, company acquired the four-story property, at 1531 Inspiration Drive, from its...
Dallas Morning News Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two apartment properties in the Dallas area in separate deals Local investor Tony Lin has bought the 152-unit Vanderbilt Apartments at 2053 Estrada Parkway in the Dallas suburb of...
Ocean Bank has provided $67 million of financing for the construction of a proposed 290-unit apartment building at 17990 West Dixie Highway in Aventura, Fla The property is being developed by AMAC Holdings of Uniondale, NY, and ROVR Development of...