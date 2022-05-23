Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Kissimmee Investors Ltd wants to expand its 1281-acre Fountainhead development in Kissimmee, Fla, about 22 miles south of Orlando, Fla The Winter Park, Fla, developer’s plans to add 576 residential units, 230,000...
Charlotte Business Journal Jefferson Apartment Group has plans to build a 350-unit apartment project in the Optimist Park area of Charlotte, NC The Washington, DC, developer recently paid $795 million for the project’s five-acre development...
Charlotte Business Journal The Keith Corp has proposed building a 143,020-square-foot industrial project in Belmont, NC, about 15 miles west of Charlotte, NC The property is being planned for a 227-acre site at The Oaks Commerce Center, which is on...
Crain’s New York Business The 129-unit Fountaingate Gardens seniors-housing property in Commack, NY, has opened Gurwin Healthcare System developed the property, at 50 Happauge Road on Long Island, which is part of a larger 34-acre complex that...
CityBizcom A venture of Stonemont Financial Group and Stotan Industrial will break ground soon on DuPage Crossings, a 258,720-square-foot industrial property in West Chicago, Ill The property is being built speculatively on a 17-acre site at the...
The Detroit News Local developer Mark Bennett has broken ground on Lafayette West, a 318-unit residential property that will have condominium and apartment units in Detroit It will cost $150 million to construct The property will have 230 apartments...
Dallas Morning News Stillwater Capital has plans to build Chelsea 121, an 84-acre mixed-use development in Allen, Texas, about 26 miles north of Dallas The project is being planned for State Highway 121 and Chelsea Boulevard It will have about...
Houston Business Chronicle Interra Capital Group has bought the 162,919-square-foot One Park 10 Plaza office building in Houston The local company acquired the eight-story property from Accesso Partners LLC of Hallandale Beach, Fla The sales price...
Dallas Morning News Sares Regis Group has bought Alta Design District, a 309-unit apartment property in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Newport Beach, Calif, company acquired the four-story property, at 1531 Inspiration Drive, from its...