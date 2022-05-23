Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $545 million, or $419,230/unit, for the 130-unit Muir Apartments in Seattle The Denver company purchased the property from its developer, Daly Partners, which was represented by Kidder...
A venture led by Crestlight Capital has purchased the two-building SouthPark Towers office complex in Charlotte, NC, funding it with a $1678 million mortgage provided by Mesa West Capital Crestlight, which is based in Detroit, was founded five years...
Commercial Observer RFR Holding has closed on its purchase of 475 Fifth Ave, a 282,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Bryant Park area for which it paid $290 million, or $1,028/sf The New York company had funded the acquisition...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Silver Star Real Estate has paid $265 million, or $265,000/unit, for Maryland West, a 100-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The La Palma, Calif, investor purchased the complex from CRSC Residential...
Dallas Morning News Stillwater Capital has plans to build Chelsea 121, an 84-acre mixed-use development in Allen, Texas, about 26 miles north of Dallas The project is being planned for State Highway 121 and Chelsea Boulevard It will have about...
Houston Business Chronicle Interra Capital Group has bought the 162,919-square-foot One Park 10 Plaza office building in Houston The local company acquired the eight-story property from Accesso Partners LLC of Hallandale Beach, Fla The sales price...
Dallas Morning News Wilks Development is building the 230-acre Firefly Park mixed-use development in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The project is being built at the southwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and US Highway 380 Work will start...
Dallas Morning News Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two apartment properties in the Dallas area in separate deals Local investor Tony Lin has bought the 152-unit Vanderbilt Apartments at 2053 Estrada Parkway in the Dallas suburb of...
Ocean Bank has provided $67 million of financing for the construction of a proposed 290-unit apartment building at 17990 West Dixie Highway in Aventura, Fla The property is being developed by AMAC Holdings of Uniondale, NY, and ROVR Development of...