Commercial Property Executive A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Harrison Street will break ground soon on Silicon Heartland Innovation Park, a three-building data center and industrial property that will total 18 million square feet in New...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Crescent Communities, PGIM Real Estate and Bromley Cos has sold Novel Midtown, a 390-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla, for $2364 million, or about $606,154/unit Walker & Dunlop’s investment...
Sentinel Real Estate Corp has acquired the 404-unit Lexington Farms Apartments in Overland Park, Kan While the sales price could not yet be learned, the property was appraised earlier this year at a value of $6351 million, according to Johnson...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LoanCore Capital has provided $1016 million of financing to facilitate KB Investment Development’s purchase of Arts District, a 280-unit apartment property in Phoenix KB, of Irvine, Calif, purchased...
STRO Cos has paid $2395 million for a 158-acre development parcel along Route 17 in Paramus, NJ The Ridgewood, NJ, developer, part of the Millstein family office, bought the site, commonly referred to as the Route 17 Gateway Parcel, from grocery...
REBusiness Online The Opus Group has broken ground on River Road Logistics, a 302,300-square-foot industrial property in Council Bluffs, Iowa The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and River...
South Florida Business Journal Mast Capital has proposed building a 15-story apartment property with 358 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The project is being proposed for a seven-acre parking lot site at 1555 and 1515 SE 17th St The 964-space lot is...
South Florida Business Journal KVR Properties has bought the Boardwalk Apartments, a 124-unit complex in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $26 million, or about $209,677/unit The Coral Springs, Fla, company acquired the property, at 460 East McNab Blvd, from...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $65 million, or $270,833/unit, for Laurel Park, a 240-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Sunset Group, which had acquired it in 2019 for $32 million...