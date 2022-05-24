Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kansas City Business Journal JVM Realty Corp has acquired the Vue, a 219-unit apartment property in Overland Park, Kan The Oak Brook, Ill, investor purchased the complex from Hunt Midwest of Kansas City, Kan The sales price was not known, but the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hines has broken ground on the first phase of the Tampa Commerce Park industrial property in Tampa, Fla The Houston real estate investor and developer is building the project’s first two buildings at 7918 Harney...
Sentinel Real Estate Corp has acquired the 404-unit Lexington Farms Apartments in Overland Park, Kan While the sales price could not yet be learned, the property was appraised earlier this year at a value of $6351 million, according to Johnson...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LoanCore Capital has provided $1016 million of financing to facilitate KB Investment Development’s purchase of Arts District, a 280-unit apartment property in Phoenix KB, of Irvine, Calif, purchased...
STRO Cos has paid $2395 million for a 158-acre development parcel along Route 17 in Paramus, NJ The Ridgewood, NJ, developer, part of the Millstein family office, bought the site, commonly referred to as the Route 17 Gateway Parcel, from grocery...
South Florida Business Journal The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Development Review Committee will consider plans today for the Ombelle, a 1,100-unit apartment project in that South Florida city Dependable Equities of New York has proposed the project for a...
South Florida Business Journal Mast Capital has proposed building a 15-story apartment property with 358 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The project is being proposed for a seven-acre parking lot site at 1555 and 1515 SE 17th St The 964-space lot is...
South Florida Business Journal KVR Properties has bought the Boardwalk Apartments, a 124-unit complex in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $26 million, or about $209,677/unit The Coral Springs, Fla, company acquired the property, at 460 East McNab Blvd, from...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $65 million, or $270,833/unit, for Laurel Park, a 240-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Sunset Group, which had acquired it in 2019 for $32 million...