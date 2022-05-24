Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LoanCore Capital has provided $1016 million of financing to facilitate KB Investment Development’s purchase of Arts District, a 280-unit apartment property in Phoenix KB, of Irvine, Calif, purchased...
STRO Cos has paid $2395 million for a 158-acre development parcel along Route 17 in Paramus, NJ The Ridgewood, NJ, developer, part of the Millstein family office, bought the site, commonly referred to as the Route 17 Gateway Parcel, from grocery...
South Florida Business Journal Mast Capital has proposed building a 15-story apartment property with 358 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The project is being proposed for a seven-acre parking lot site at 1555 and 1515 SE 17th St The 964-space lot is...
South Florida Business Journal KVR Properties has bought the Boardwalk Apartments, a 124-unit complex in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $26 million, or about $209,677/unit The Coral Springs, Fla, company acquired the property, at 460 East McNab Blvd, from...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $65 million, or $270,833/unit, for Laurel Park, a 240-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Sunset Group, which had acquired it in 2019 for $32 million...
Allen Morris Co has paid $31 million for a 155-acre parcel at 1060 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, along Atlanta’s Westside Beltline, on which it plans to develop a mixed-use property The Miami company, which has a number of other projects...
Element Property Co has purchased the 361-unit Kernan Oaks Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla, with plans to convert the 25-year-old student-housing property into conventional rentals The property, at 3601 Kernan Blvd South, was purchased for $87...
Multi-Housing News EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $545 million, or $419,230/unit, for the 130-unit Muir Apartments in Seattle The Denver company purchased the property from its developer, Daly Partners, which was represented by Kidder...
A venture led by Crestlight Capital has purchased the two-building SouthPark Towers office complex in Charlotte, NC, funding it with a $1678 million mortgage provided by Mesa West Capital Crestlight, which is based in Detroit, was founded five years...