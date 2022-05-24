Log In or Subscribe to read more
Sentinel Real Estate Corp has acquired the 404-unit Lexington Farms Apartments in Overland Park, Kan While the sales price could not yet be learned, the property was appraised earlier this year at a value of $6351 million, according to Johnson...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LoanCore Capital has provided $1016 million of financing to facilitate KB Investment Development’s purchase of Arts District, a 280-unit apartment property in Phoenix KB, of Irvine, Calif, purchased...
South Florida Business Journal Mast Capital has proposed building a 15-story apartment property with 358 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The project is being proposed for a seven-acre parking lot site at 1555 and 1515 SE 17th St The 964-space lot is...
South Florida Business Journal KVR Properties has bought the Boardwalk Apartments, a 124-unit complex in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $26 million, or about $209,677/unit The Coral Springs, Fla, company acquired the property, at 460 East McNab Blvd, from...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $65 million, or $270,833/unit, for Laurel Park, a 240-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Sunset Group, which had acquired it in 2019 for $32 million...
Allen Morris Co has paid $31 million for a 155-acre parcel at 1060 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, along Atlanta’s Westside Beltline, on which it plans to develop a mixed-use property The Miami company, which has a number of other projects...
Element Property Co has purchased the 361-unit Kernan Oaks Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla, with plans to convert the 25-year-old student-housing property into conventional rentals The property, at 3601 Kernan Blvd South, was purchased for $87...
Multi-Housing News EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $545 million, or $419,230/unit, for the 130-unit Muir Apartments in Seattle The Denver company purchased the property from its developer, Daly Partners, which was represented by Kidder...
A venture led by Crestlight Capital has purchased the two-building SouthPark Towers office complex in Charlotte, NC, funding it with a $1678 million mortgage provided by Mesa West Capital Crestlight, which is based in Detroit, was founded five years...