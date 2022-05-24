Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LoanCore Capital has provided $1016 million of financing to facilitate KB Investment Development’s purchase of Arts District, a 280-unit apartment property in Phoenix KB, of Irvine, Calif, purchased...
Allen Morris Co has paid $31 million for a 155-acre parcel at 1060 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, along Atlanta’s Westside Beltline, on which it plans to develop a mixed-use property The Miami company, which has a number of other projects...
Element Property Co has purchased the 361-unit Kernan Oaks Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla, with plans to convert the 25-year-old student-housing property into conventional rentals The property, at 3601 Kernan Blvd South, was purchased for $87...
A venture led by Crestlight Capital has purchased the two-building SouthPark Towers office complex in Charlotte, NC, funding it with a $1678 million mortgage provided by Mesa West Capital Crestlight, which is based in Detroit, was founded five years...
Commercial Observer RFR Holding has closed on its purchase of 475 Fifth Ave, a 282,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Bryant Park area for which it paid $290 million, or $1,028/sf The New York company had funded the acquisition...
Dallas Morning News Sares Regis Group has bought Alta Design District, a 309-unit apartment property in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Newport Beach, Calif, company acquired the four-story property, at 1531 Inspiration Drive, from its...
Ocean Bank has provided $67 million of financing for the construction of a proposed 290-unit apartment building at 17990 West Dixie Highway in Aventura, Fla The property is being developed by AMAC Holdings of Uniondale, NY, and ROVR Development of...
Commercial Observer Rabsky Group has secured $92 million of financing from G4 Capital Partners to refinance existing debt and fund pre-development costs involved at 313-315 Bond St, a proposed 526,118-square-foot mixed-use property in the Gowanus...
Dallas Morning News Work is slated to begin this summer on a 213-unit multifamily project in Dallas Hanover Co, a Houston apartment developer, early this year acquired the project’s near two-acre development site on Northwest Highway near...