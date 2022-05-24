Log In or Subscribe to read more
Sentinel Real Estate Corp has acquired the 404-unit Lexington Farms Apartments in Overland Park, Kan While the sales price could not yet be learned, the property was appraised earlier this year at a value of $6351 million, according to Johnson...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LoanCore Capital has provided $1016 million of financing to facilitate KB Investment Development’s purchase of Arts District, a 280-unit apartment property in Phoenix KB, of Irvine, Calif, purchased...
STRO Cos has paid $2395 million for a 158-acre development parcel along Route 17 in Paramus, NJ The Ridgewood, NJ, developer, part of the Millstein family office, bought the site, commonly referred to as the Route 17 Gateway Parcel, from grocery...
South Florida Business Journal The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Development Review Committee will consider plans today for the Ombelle, a 1,100-unit apartment project in that South Florida city Dependable Equities of New York has proposed the project for a...
South Florida Business Journal KVR Properties has bought the Boardwalk Apartments, a 124-unit complex in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $26 million, or about $209,677/unit The Coral Springs, Fla, company acquired the property, at 460 East McNab Blvd, from...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $65 million, or $270,833/unit, for Laurel Park, a 240-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Sunset Group, which had acquired it in 2019 for $32 million...
Allen Morris Co has paid $31 million for a 155-acre parcel at 1060 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, along Atlanta’s Westside Beltline, on which it plans to develop a mixed-use property The Miami company, which has a number of other projects...
Element Property Co has purchased the 361-unit Kernan Oaks Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla, with plans to convert the 25-year-old student-housing property into conventional rentals The property, at 3601 Kernan Blvd South, was purchased for $87...
Orlando Business Journal Kissimmee Investors Ltd wants to expand its 1281-acre Fountainhead development in Kissimmee, Fla, about 22 miles south of Orlando, Fla The Winter Park, Fla, developer’s plans to add 576 residential units, 230,000...