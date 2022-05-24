Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online The Opus Group has broken ground on River Road Logistics, a 302,300-square-foot industrial property in Council Bluffs, Iowa The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and River...
South Florida Business Journal The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Development Review Committee will consider plans today for the Ombelle, a 1,100-unit apartment project in that South Florida city Dependable Equities of New York has proposed the project for a...
Multi-Housing News Bank OZK has provided $367 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Stacks mixed-use complex in Washington, DC A partnership of Akridge, Bridge Investment Group, Blue Coast Capital and National Real Estate...
Orlando Business Journal Kissimmee Investors Ltd wants to expand its 1281-acre Fountainhead development in Kissimmee, Fla, about 22 miles south of Orlando, Fla The Winter Park, Fla, developer’s plans to add 576 residential units, 230,000...
Charlotte Business Journal Jefferson Apartment Group has plans to build a 350-unit apartment project in the Optimist Park area of Charlotte, NC The Washington, DC, developer recently paid $795 million for the project’s five-acre development...
Charlotte Business Journal The Keith Corp has proposed building a 143,020-square-foot industrial project in Belmont, NC, about 15 miles west of Charlotte, NC The property is being planned for a 227-acre site at The Oaks Commerce Center, which is on...
Crain’s New York Business The 129-unit Fountaingate Gardens seniors-housing property in Commack, NY, has opened Gurwin Healthcare System developed the property, at 50 Happauge Road on Long Island, which is part of a larger 34-acre complex that...
CityBizcom A venture of Stonemont Financial Group and Stotan Industrial will break ground soon on DuPage Crossings, a 258,720-square-foot industrial property in West Chicago, Ill The property is being built speculatively on a 17-acre site at the...
The Detroit News Local developer Mark Bennett has broken ground on Lafayette West, a 318-unit residential property that will have condominium and apartment units in Detroit It will cost $150 million to construct The property will have 230 apartments...