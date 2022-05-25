Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Koontz Corp has broken ground on the 374,000-square-foot industrial property at 483 South Callaghan Road in San Antonio The local developer is building the property in multiple phases, with its first, which will consist...
Dallas Morning News The Related Cos has acquired a development site in Dallas’ North Oak Cliff neighborhood, where the New York developer plans to build an apartment project with more than 400 units The project’s development site is at...
Dallas Business Journal O’Melveny & Myers has signed a lease for 75,000 square feet at the 360,000-sf Harwood No 14 office building that’s currently under construction in Dallas The Los Angeles-based international law firm previously...
Dallas Morning News Gateway Partners has purchased the 232,000-square-foot office building at 8131 LBJ Freeway in the Dallas The Frisco, Texas, investor acquired the property from a partnership set up by SkyWalker Property Partners of Arlington,...
Dallas Morning News Huffines Communities has sold the Harmony Hill Apartments, a 644-unit property in Rowlett, Texas, about 24 miles northeast of Dallas The Dallas builder sold the 15-building complex, at 11010 Harmony Hill Lane, near the George...
Piermont Properties is offering for sale Q-East, a 131-unit apartment building in the Jamaica Hills section of Queens, NY The New York developer has hired RIPCO Real Estate, also of New York, to market the property, at 178-02 Hillside Ave It’s...
Meridian Pacific Ltd is offering for sale the 113,425-square-foot Puna Kai Shopping Center in Pahoa, Hawaii The Waipahu, Hawaii, developer has hired Marcus & Millichap to market the retail property for sale It’s expected to sell for $75...
Dallas Morning News Stillwater Capital has plans to build Chelsea 121, an 84-acre mixed-use development in Allen, Texas, about 26 miles north of Dallas The project is being planned for State Highway 121 and Chelsea Boulevard It will have about...
Houston Business Chronicle Interra Capital Group has bought the 162,919-square-foot One Park 10 Plaza office building in Houston The local company acquired the eight-story property from Accesso Partners LLC of Hallandale Beach, Fla The sales price...