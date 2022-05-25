Log In or Subscribe to read more
Louisville Business First Patriot Services Group Inc has paid $372 million, or $88,995/unit, for Vesta Derby Oaks, a 418-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The Jacksonville, Fla, company purchased the residential complex from Middle...
Commercial Observer May Riegler Properties plans to develop the two-building Highland Logistics Center on a 283-acre site in Frederick, Md The Washington, DC, developer recently bought the development site from Envision Capital of Frederick, which...
San Antonio Business Journal Koontz Corp has broken ground on the 374,000-square-foot industrial property at 483 South Callaghan Road in San Antonio The local developer is building the property in multiple phases, with its first, which will consist...
Dallas Morning News The Related Cos has acquired a development site in Dallas’ North Oak Cliff neighborhood, where the New York developer plans to build an apartment project with more than 400 units The project’s development site is at...
Dallas Business Journal O’Melveny & Myers has signed a lease for 75,000 square feet at the 360,000-sf Harwood No 14 office building that’s currently under construction in Dallas The Los Angeles-based international law firm previously...
Kansas City Business Journal JVM Realty Corp has acquired the Vue, a 219-unit apartment property in Overland Park, Kan The Oak Brook, Ill, investor purchased the complex from Hunt Midwest of Kansas City, Kan The sales price was not known, but the...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Harrison Street will break ground soon on Silicon Heartland Innovation Park, a three-building data center and industrial property that will total 18 million square feet in New...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hines has broken ground on the first phase of the Tampa Commerce Park industrial property in Tampa, Fla The Houston real estate investor and developer is building the project’s first two buildings at 7918 Harney...
REBusiness Online The Opus Group has broken ground on River Road Logistics, a 302,300-square-foot industrial property in Council Bluffs, Iowa The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and River...