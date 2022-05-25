Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Koontz Corp has broken ground on the 374,000-square-foot industrial property at 483 South Callaghan Road in San Antonio The local developer is building the property in multiple phases, with its first, which will consist...
Dallas Morning News The Related Cos has acquired a development site in Dallas’ North Oak Cliff neighborhood, where the New York developer plans to build an apartment project with more than 400 units The project’s development site is at...
REJournalscom A venture of PCCP LLC and United Properties has broken ground on InverPoint 2, a 96,000-square-foot industrial property in Inver Grove Heights, Minn The property is being built on a speculative basis at 8450 Courthouse Blvd, about 20...
Dallas Business Journal O’Melveny & Myers has signed a lease for 75,000 square feet at the 360,000-sf Harwood No 14 office building that’s currently under construction in Dallas The Los Angeles-based international law firm previously...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Harrison Street will break ground soon on Silicon Heartland Innovation Park, a three-building data center and industrial property that will total 18 million square feet in New...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hines has broken ground on the first phase of the Tampa Commerce Park industrial property in Tampa, Fla The Houston real estate investor and developer is building the project’s first two buildings at 7918 Harney...
REBusiness Online The Opus Group has broken ground on River Road Logistics, a 302,300-square-foot industrial property in Council Bluffs, Iowa The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and River...
South Florida Business Journal The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Development Review Committee will consider plans today for the Ombelle, a 1,100-unit apartment project in that South Florida city Dependable Equities of New York has proposed the project for a...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $102 million of construction financing for the proposed 352-unit RIVR Lofts in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The loan was arranged by Aztec Group of Miami on behalf of Moderno Development Group of Fort Lauderdale,...