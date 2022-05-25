Log In or Subscribe to read more
Barings and Canvass Capital LLC have formed a venture that will have the capacity to invest up to $250 million of equity in the self-storage sector in coming years Barings, which has roughly $47 billion of real estate assets under management, and...
Almanac Realty Investors, the real estate investment management arm of Neuberger Berman, has acquired a minority interest in Waterton, a Chicago investment manager that specializes in the multifamily, seniors-housing and hotel sectors Details of...
The New York investor has raised a total of $275 million of investor commitments, with $225 million of that for its latest value-add investment fund, and the remainder for a co-investment vehicle Its AION Value Add II LP will invest in workforce...
Titan Development, an Austin, Texas, developer that focuses on the Southeast, has raised $122 million for a fund that would capitalize multifamily and industrial projects in certain secondary and tertiary markets in the Southwest The investment...
Kayne Anderson Real Estate has raised $1875 billion for its fourth real estate debt fund, well exceeding its $15 billion original capital-raising target The fund, Kayne Anderson Real Estate Debt IV, becomes the largest debt-investment vehicle so far...
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has capitalized a Rockpoint Group-sponsored investment platform with the capacity to make roughly $2 billion of investments in industrial properties The vehicle primarily will develop properties in high...
Palladius Capital Management, a multifamily investment manager formed only last July, is just about finished raising its first investment fund, and it'll likely top the $100 million of equity commitments it had targeted The Austin, Texas, company...
Breakthrough Properties has breached the $3 billion capital-raising mark for a commingled fund, as well as co-investment vehicles, that pursue life-sciences properties The Los Angeles investment manager is a venture of Tishman Speyer Properties and...
Second Avenue Group, an investor in purpose-built single-family rentals, has lined up $250 million of capital – a mix of equity and debt – from Monroe Capital, giving it the ability to make up to $17 billion of investments Second Avenue,...