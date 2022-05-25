Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kastle Systems, which tracks actual occupancy at office properties in major markets across the country, reported a slight decrease in occupancy for the week through May 18, to 433 percent The Falls Church, Va, company, which installs security...
Commercial Observer Fora Financial has inked a nine-year lease for 23,500 square feet, encompassing the 15th floor at 1385 Broadway in Manhattan The lender of small business loans will move from 519 Eight Ave, also in Manhattan, where it’s...
Wall Street Journal Amazoncom Inc, perhaps the most active lessee of industrial space in recent years, is said to be looking to vacate at least 10 million square feet of warehouse space it occupies and may want to sublease it The move follows the...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $65 million, or $270,833/unit, for Laurel Park, a 240-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Sunset Group, which had acquired it in 2019 for $32 million...
Meridian Pacific Ltd is offering for sale the 113,425-square-foot Puna Kai Shopping Center in Pahoa, Hawaii The Waipahu, Hawaii, developer has hired Marcus & Millichap to market the retail property for sale It’s expected to sell for $75...
Multi-Housing News EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $545 million, or $419,230/unit, for the 130-unit Muir Apartments in Seattle The Denver company purchased the property from its developer, Daly Partners, which was represented by Kidder...
San Diego Business Journal Equity Street Capital has paid $217 million, or $328,787/unit, for Elivia, a 66-unit apartment property in San Diego The Seattle investor purchased the property from ALA Spring Mountain LLC in a deal brokered by Berkadia...
Commercial Observer Burberry has signed a 15-year lease for 43,000 square feet of office space at the Salmon Tower in Manhattan The luxury fashion retailer is relocating from 444 Madison Ave, also in Manhattan, where it has occupied nearly 70,000 sf...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ryder Systems Inc has signed a lease for 152,573 square feet of industrial space in Medley, Fla The affiliate, Ryder Logistics of Medley, is taking its space at 15501 SW 29th St It currently leases...