Commercial Observer Innovo Property Group’s proposed purchase of the HSBC Tower in Manhattan for $855 million is on hold and could fall apart The New York company so far has failed to secure financing for the deal, which was expected to close...
PCCP LLC has provided $582 million of mortgage financing against the Bluffs at Castle Rock, a 220-unit apartment property in Castle Rock, Colo The loan allows the property’s owner, Security Properties of Seattle, to facilitate a...
Multi-Housing News Avanath Capital Management has paid $315 million, or $524,126/unit, for two apartment properties with 601 units in downtown Brooklyn, NY The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the two buildings from Greenland USA, an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fringe Capital Partners has paid $267 million, or $310,465/unit, for the Willow, an 86-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local investment firm purchased the property from Hanson Capital Group of...
Minnesota Life Insurance Co has provided a $25 million mortgage against the 95,688-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center at 900 Madison St in Hoboken, NJ The 10-year loan was originated by Securian Asset Management of St Paul, Minn, on...
Seldin Co has secured $284 million of financing against Westport on the Lake, a 260-unit apartment property in Omaha, Neb Northmarq arranged the financing on behalf of the local management company The loan was provided by an unnamed life insurance...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Swift Real Estate Partners has lined up $325 million of mortgage financing from Bank of the West against 425 Pontius, a 75,267-square-foot office property in Seattle that it had acquired in April for $395...
Commercial Observer Fora Financial has inked a nine-year lease for 23,500 square feet, encompassing the 15th floor at 1385 Broadway in Manhattan The lender of small business loans will move from 519 Eight Ave, also in Manhattan, where it’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LoanCore Capital has provided $1016 million of financing to facilitate KB Investment Development’s purchase of Arts District, a 280-unit apartment property in Phoenix KB, of Irvine, Calif, purchased...