PCCP LLC has provided $582 million of mortgage financing against the Bluffs at Castle Rock, a 220-unit apartment property in Castle Rock, Colo The loan allows the property’s owner, Security Properties of Seattle, to facilitate a...
Multi-Housing News Rockrose Development has lined up a $210 million loan from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co against 47-05 Center Blvd, a 396-unit apartment property in Queens, NY Avison Young arranged the 15-year loan, which allowed Rockrose to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fringe Capital Partners has paid $267 million, or $310,465/unit, for the Willow, an 86-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local investment firm purchased the property from Hanson Capital Group of...
Minnesota Life Insurance Co has provided a $25 million mortgage against the 95,688-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center at 900 Madison St in Hoboken, NJ The 10-year loan was originated by Securian Asset Management of St Paul, Minn, on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Swift Real Estate Partners has lined up $325 million of mortgage financing from Bank of the West against 425 Pontius, a 75,267-square-foot office property in Seattle that it had acquired in April for $395...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LoanCore Capital has provided $1016 million of financing to facilitate KB Investment Development’s purchase of Arts District, a 280-unit apartment property in Phoenix KB, of Irvine, Calif, purchased...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided a total of $1071 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties in Oregon owned by Marathon Management of Portland, Ore The mortgage REIT affiliate of Dwight Capital provided $591 million of financing...
Allen Morris Co has paid $31 million for a 155-acre parcel at 1060 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, along Atlanta’s Westside Beltline, on which it plans to develop a mixed-use property The Miami company, which has a number of other projects...
Element Property Co has purchased the 361-unit Kernan Oaks Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla, with plans to convert the 25-year-old student-housing property into conventional rentals The property, at 3601 Kernan Blvd South, was purchased for $87...