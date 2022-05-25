Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Rockrose Development has lined up a $210 million loan from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co against 47-05 Center Blvd, a 396-unit apartment property in Queens, NY Avison Young arranged the 15-year loan, which allowed Rockrose to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fringe Capital Partners has paid $267 million, or $310,465/unit, for the Willow, an 86-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local investment firm purchased the property from Hanson Capital Group of...
Minnesota Life Insurance Co has provided a $25 million mortgage against the 95,688-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center at 900 Madison St in Hoboken, NJ The 10-year loan was originated by Securian Asset Management of St Paul, Minn, on...
Seldin Co has secured $284 million of financing against Westport on the Lake, a 260-unit apartment property in Omaha, Neb Northmarq arranged the financing on behalf of the local management company The loan was provided by an unnamed life insurance...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Swift Real Estate Partners has lined up $325 million of mortgage financing from Bank of the West against 425 Pontius, a 75,267-square-foot office property in Seattle that it had acquired in April for $395...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LoanCore Capital has provided $1016 million of financing to facilitate KB Investment Development’s purchase of Arts District, a 280-unit apartment property in Phoenix KB, of Irvine, Calif, purchased...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided a total of $1071 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties in Oregon owned by Marathon Management of Portland, Ore The mortgage REIT affiliate of Dwight Capital provided $591 million of financing...
Allen Morris Co has paid $31 million for a 155-acre parcel at 1060 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, along Atlanta’s Westside Beltline, on which it plans to develop a mixed-use property The Miami company, which has a number of other projects...
Element Property Co has purchased the 361-unit Kernan Oaks Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla, with plans to convert the 25-year-old student-housing property into conventional rentals The property, at 3601 Kernan Blvd South, was purchased for $87...