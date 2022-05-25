Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer May Riegler Properties plans to develop the two-building Highland Logistics Center on a 283-acre site in Frederick, Md The Washington, DC, developer recently bought the development site from Envision Capital of Frederick, which...
San Antonio Business Journal Koontz Corp has broken ground on the 374,000-square-foot industrial property at 483 South Callaghan Road in San Antonio The local developer is building the property in multiple phases, with its first, which will consist...
Dallas Morning News StreetLights Residential is offering for sale the Jordan Apartments, a 212-unit luxury building in Dallas’ Uptown area Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit has been tapped to market the...
REJournalscom A venture of PCCP LLC and United Properties has broken ground on InverPoint 2, a 96,000-square-foot industrial property in Inver Grove Heights, Minn The property is being built on a speculative basis at 8450 Courthouse Blvd, about 20...
Dallas Business Journal O’Melveny & Myers has signed a lease for 75,000 square feet at the 360,000-sf Harwood No 14 office building that’s currently under construction in Dallas The Los Angeles-based international law firm previously...
Dallas Morning News Gateway Partners has purchased the 232,000-square-foot office building at 8131 LBJ Freeway in the Dallas The Frisco, Texas, investor acquired the property from a partnership set up by SkyWalker Property Partners of Arlington,...
Dallas Morning News Huffines Communities has sold the Harmony Hill Apartments, a 644-unit property in Rowlett, Texas, about 24 miles northeast of Dallas The Dallas builder sold the 15-building complex, at 11010 Harmony Hill Lane, near the George...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Harrison Street will break ground soon on Silicon Heartland Innovation Park, a three-building data center and industrial property that will total 18 million square feet in New...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hines has broken ground on the first phase of the Tampa Commerce Park industrial property in Tampa, Fla The Houston real estate investor and developer is building the project’s first two buildings at 7918 Harney...