Charlotte Business Journal Blaze Capital Partners has sold a pair of apartment properties in the Charlotte, NC, area for a total of $160 million The Charleston, SC, company sold the complexes to affiliates of Goldman Sachs The properties are The...
Orlando Business Journal Trammell Crow Co has proposed building a 710,073-square-foot warehouse property in Apopka, Fla, about 25 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The Dallas developer has filed plans to build the three-building industrial project,...
Dallas Morning News StreetLights Residential is offering for sale the Jordan Apartments, a 212-unit luxury building in Dallas’ Uptown area Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit has been tapped to market the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Crescent Communities, PGIM Real Estate and Bromley Cos has sold Novel Midtown, a 390-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla, for $2364 million, or about $606,154/unit Walker & Dunlop’s investment...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hines has broken ground on the first phase of the Tampa Commerce Park industrial property in Tampa, Fla The Houston real estate investor and developer is building the project’s first two buildings at 7918 Harney...
South Florida Business Journal The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Development Review Committee will consider plans today for the Ombelle, a 1,100-unit apartment project in that South Florida city Dependable Equities of New York has proposed the project for a...
South Florida Business Journal Mast Capital has proposed building a 15-story apartment property with 358 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The project is being proposed for a seven-acre parking lot site at 1555 and 1515 SE 17th St The 964-space lot is...
South Florida Business Journal KVR Properties has bought the Boardwalk Apartments, a 124-unit complex in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $26 million, or about $209,677/unit The Coral Springs, Fla, company acquired the property, at 460 East McNab Blvd, from...
Piermont Properties is offering for sale Q-East, a 131-unit apartment building in the Jamaica Hills section of Queens, NY The New York developer has hired RIPCO Real Estate, also of New York, to market the property, at 178-02 Hillside Ave It’s...