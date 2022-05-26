Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hull Property Group, which has acquired a number of troubled regional malls from CMBS trusts in recent years, bought the Westfield Citrus Park Mall in Tampa, Fla As part of its purchase, the Augusta, Ga, company has assumed a $12394 million CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Destiny USA Mall in Syracuse, NY, has had its appraised value slashed by 80 percent from its original value, to $147 million The mall last was re-appraised in January 2021 at a value of $203 million It was...
The $235 million CMBS loan against the 511,208-square-foot office building at 285 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan has been transferred to special servicing at the request of the property's owner, RFR Holdings, which is hoping to get the loan's...
Namdar Realty Group is said to have purchased the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, Mass The Great Neck, NY, investor paid $2917 million for the retail property, which was sold by the two CMBS trusts that had held $9452 million of debt against...
The $12394 million of CMBS financing against the Westfield Citrus Park Mall in Tampa, Fla, has been modified as part of a transaction facilitating the property's sale The loan, securitized through Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust,...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's plan to radically reduce its exposure to the United States by the end of next year could end up costing CMBS investors A total of 13 of the company's malls are encumbered by $307 billion of financing that's been...
The Real Deal Jamestown has lined up $425 million of financing from JPMorgan Chase Bank to help cover the cost of redeveloping One Times Square, a 26-story building in midtown Manhattan that hosts a number of billboards and electronic signs The...
The $140 million CMBS loan against the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, Calif, has transferred to special servicing because its owner has asked that its term be extended The loan, securitized through UBS-BAMLL Trust, 2012-WRM, is slated to mature early...
The volume of CMBS hotel loans in special servicing last month declined by an impressive 175 percent to $834 billion, according to Trepp Inc That's the lowest volume since before the coronavirus pandemic and helped push the overall volume in special...