South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Vornado Realty Trust has sold a 27,000-square-foot retail building at 1100 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, Fla, for $936 million, or about $3,467/sf The New York REIT sold the property to BH Properties of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continued to increase in April, by 051 percent when compared with March, implying an annualized rate of growth of 612 percent, according to MSCI Real Assets In contrast, prices...
Equus Capital Partners Ltd has paid $284 million, or $117/sf, for 399 and 411 Churchmans Road, a pair of neighboring industrial buildings with a total of 242,800 square feet in New Castle, Del The two buildings are 48 percent leased, but...
Los Angeles Business Journal Douglas Emmett Inc has paid $330 million, or $275 million/unit, for the 120-unit apartment property at 1221 Ocean Ave in Santa Monica, Calif The local REIT purchased the property from Irvine Co of Newport Beach, Calif...
Commercial Observer Harrison Street has paid $156 million, or $1,457/sf, for two medical office properties with a combined 107,000 square feet in Beverly Hills, Calif, and Santa Monica, Calif The Chicago investment management firm purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Conlon & Co has purchased the Harris Music Lofts, with 38 one-bedroom apartments in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla, for $18 million, or about $473,684/unit The Chicago company bought the property...
Charlotte Business Journal Blaze Capital Partners has sold a pair of apartment properties in the Charlotte, NC, area for a total of $160 million The Charleston, SC, company sold the complexes to affiliates of Goldman Sachs The properties are The...
Multi-Housing News Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc has acquired a majority interest in the Everly Roseland apartment property in Roseland, NJ, in a deal valuing the 360-unit property at $1605 million, or $445,833/unit Novel Property Ventures of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DB Capital Management has paid $38 million, or $267,605/unit, for the 142-unit Cleo Apartments in Denver The Playa Vista, Calif, investor purchased the property from a venture of Lion Real Estate Group of...