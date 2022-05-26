Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Trammell Crow Co has proposed building a 710,073-square-foot warehouse property in Apopka, Fla, about 25 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The Dallas developer has filed plans to build the three-building industrial project,...
Multi-Housing News Southern Land Co has started work on a 254-unit apartment building at 1620 Sansom St in downtown Philadelphia The Nashville, Tenn, developer expects to complete the 27-story property by winter of 2023 It bought the development...
Louisville Business First Patriot Services Group Inc has paid $372 million, or $88,995/unit, for Vesta Derby Oaks, a 418-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The Jacksonville, Fla, company purchased the residential complex from Middle...
Commercial Observer May Riegler Properties plans to develop the two-building Highland Logistics Center on a 283-acre site in Frederick, Md The Washington, DC, developer recently bought the development site from Envision Capital of Frederick, which...
San Antonio Business Journal Koontz Corp has broken ground on the 374,000-square-foot industrial property at 483 South Callaghan Road in San Antonio The local developer is building the property in multiple phases, with its first, which will consist...
Dallas Morning News The Related Cos has acquired a development site in Dallas’ North Oak Cliff neighborhood, where the New York developer plans to build an apartment project with more than 400 units The project’s development site is at...
REJournalscom A venture of PCCP LLC and United Properties has broken ground on InverPoint 2, a 96,000-square-foot industrial property in Inver Grove Heights, Minn The property is being built on a speculative basis at 8450 Courthouse Blvd, about 20...
Dallas Business Journal O’Melveny & Myers has signed a lease for 75,000 square feet at the 360,000-sf Harwood No 14 office building that’s currently under construction in Dallas The Los Angeles-based international law firm previously...
Kansas City Business Journal JVM Realty Corp has acquired the Vue, a 219-unit apartment property in Overland Park, Kan The Oak Brook, Ill, investor purchased the complex from Hunt Midwest of Kansas City, Kan The sales price was not known, but the...