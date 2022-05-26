Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hull Property Group, which has acquired a number of troubled regional malls from CMBS trusts in recent years, bought the Westfield Citrus Park Mall in Tampa, Fla As part of its purchase, the Augusta, Ga, company has assumed a $12394 million CMBS...
Commercial Observer Innovo Property Group’s proposed purchase of the HSBC Tower in Manhattan for $855 million is on hold and could fall apart The New York company so far has failed to secure financing for the deal, which was expected to close...
Louisville Business First Patriot Services Group Inc has paid $372 million, or $88,995/unit, for Vesta Derby Oaks, a 418-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The Jacksonville, Fla, company purchased the residential complex from Middle...
Multi-Housing News Avanath Capital Management has paid $315 million, or $524,126/unit, for two apartment properties with 601 units in downtown Brooklyn, NY The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the two buildings from Greenland USA, an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fringe Capital Partners has paid $267 million, or $310,465/unit, for the Willow, an 86-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local investment firm purchased the property from Hanson Capital Group of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Associates has agreed to pay $165 million, or nearly $235/sf, for the Union Bank Plaza office building, with 701,888 square feet at 445 South Figueroa St in Los Angeles The Long Beach, Calif,...
Boston Properties Inc has completed its $7298 million, or $978/sf, purchase of the Madison Centre, a 746,000-square-foot office building in downtown Seattle The Boston REIT bought the 37-story building from its developer, a venture of Schnitzer West...
Dallas Morning News Gateway Partners has purchased the 232,000-square-foot office building at 8131 LBJ Freeway in the Dallas The Frisco, Texas, investor acquired the property from a partnership set up by SkyWalker Property Partners of Arlington,...
Dallas Morning News Huffines Communities has sold the Harmony Hill Apartments, a 644-unit property in Rowlett, Texas, about 24 miles northeast of Dallas The Dallas builder sold the 15-building complex, at 11010 Harmony Hill Lane, near the George...