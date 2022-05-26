Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Trammell Crow Co has proposed building a 710,073-square-foot warehouse property in Apopka, Fla, about 25 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The Dallas developer has filed plans to build the three-building industrial project,...
REJournalscom Keystone Senior Living has broken ground on Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons, a 142-unit age-restricted apartment property in Glen Carbon, Ill The Indianapolis company is building the property at 245 Magnolia Ave, about 22 miles from...
Commercial Observer May Riegler Properties plans to develop the two-building Highland Logistics Center on a 283-acre site in Frederick, Md The Washington, DC, developer recently bought the development site from Envision Capital of Frederick, which...
San Antonio Business Journal Koontz Corp has broken ground on the 374,000-square-foot industrial property at 483 South Callaghan Road in San Antonio The local developer is building the property in multiple phases, with its first, which will consist...
Dallas Morning News The Related Cos has acquired a development site in Dallas’ North Oak Cliff neighborhood, where the New York developer plans to build an apartment project with more than 400 units The project’s development site is at...
REJournalscom A venture of PCCP LLC and United Properties has broken ground on InverPoint 2, a 96,000-square-foot industrial property in Inver Grove Heights, Minn The property is being built on a speculative basis at 8450 Courthouse Blvd, about 20...
Dallas Business Journal O’Melveny & Myers has signed a lease for 75,000 square feet at the 360,000-sf Harwood No 14 office building that’s currently under construction in Dallas The Los Angeles-based international law firm previously...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Harrison Street will break ground soon on Silicon Heartland Innovation Park, a three-building data center and industrial property that will total 18 million square feet in New...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hines has broken ground on the first phase of the Tampa Commerce Park industrial property in Tampa, Fla The Houston real estate investor and developer is building the project’s first two buildings at 7918 Harney...