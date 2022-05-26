Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Blaze Capital Partners has sold a pair of apartment properties in the Charlotte, NC, area for a total of $160 million The Charleston, SC, company sold the complexes to affiliates of Goldman Sachs The properties are The...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of LCA Development is offering for sale the Vineyards at Hammock Ridge, a 280-unit apartment property in Clermont, Fla The Orlando, Fla, company has tapped JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors to market the...
Multi-Housing News Southern Land Co has started work on a 254-unit apartment building at 1620 Sansom St in downtown Philadelphia The Nashville, Tenn, developer expects to complete the 27-story property by winter of 2023 It bought the development...
REJournalscom Keystone Senior Living has broken ground on Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons, a 142-unit age-restricted apartment property in Glen Carbon, Ill The Indianapolis company is building the property at 245 Magnolia Ave, about 22 miles from...
Commercial Observer May Riegler Properties plans to develop the two-building Highland Logistics Center on a 283-acre site in Frederick, Md The Washington, DC, developer recently bought the development site from Envision Capital of Frederick, which...
San Antonio Business Journal Koontz Corp has broken ground on the 374,000-square-foot industrial property at 483 South Callaghan Road in San Antonio The local developer is building the property in multiple phases, with its first, which will consist...
Dallas Morning News The Related Cos has acquired a development site in Dallas’ North Oak Cliff neighborhood, where the New York developer plans to build an apartment project with more than 400 units The project’s development site is at...
REJournalscom A venture of PCCP LLC and United Properties has broken ground on InverPoint 2, a 96,000-square-foot industrial property in Inver Grove Heights, Minn The property is being built on a speculative basis at 8450 Courthouse Blvd, about 20...
Dallas Business Journal O’Melveny & Myers has signed a lease for 75,000 square feet at the 360,000-sf Harwood No 14 office building that’s currently under construction in Dallas The Los Angeles-based international law firm previously...