Log In or Subscribe to read more
Nelson Partners Student Housing LLC, which three years ago had paid $11955 million for the 212-unit SkyLoft Austin student-housing property near the University of Texas-Austin campus, has agreed to pay investors in the property $50 million to settle...
Columbus Business First Brahama 99 LLC has paid $274 million, or $14051/sf, for Sawmill Plaza, a 195,000-square-foot shopping center in Columbus, Ohio The New Jersey company purchased the property from a group of California investors in a deal...
Brass Enterprises has paid $513 million, or $300,000/unit, for Madison Grove, a 171-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Toronto investor purchased the property from Rincon Partners of Phoenix in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rise48 Equity LLC has paid $92 million, or $319,444/unit, for the Nolan, a 288-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Phoenix investor, which was represented by Northmarq, purchased the property from an...
Multi-Housing News Sack Properties has paid $61 million, or $312,820/unit, for Fairwood Landing, a 195-unit apartment property in Renton, Wash The San Francisco investment firm, which was represented by Kidder Mathews, purchased the property from...
REBusiness Online Beachwold Residential LLC has bought The Norwalk Collection, a 662-unit multifamily portfolio in Norwalk, Conn, for $2935 million, or $443,353/unit The New York developer bought the portfolio from a venture of Invictus Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal BH Properties has taken title to a 27,000-square-foot retail building at 1100 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, Fla, from Vornado Realty Trust The property serves as collateral for $8275 million of debt that went into...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continued to increase in April, by 051 percent when compared with March, implying an annualized rate of growth of 612 percent, according to MSCI Real Assets In contrast, prices...
Equus Capital Partners Ltd has paid $284 million, or $117/sf, for 399 and 411 Churchmans Road, a pair of neighboring industrial buildings with a total of 242,800 square feet in New Castle, Del The two buildings are 48 percent leased, but...