Log In or Subscribe to read more
Lument has provided $226 million of bridge financing to help fund American Ventures’ purchase of the Junction, a 205-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Lument, formerly known as Orix Real Estate Capital, initially...
Rentvcom The Legendary Group is planning to build Above, a 350,000-square-foot office property in Los Angeles The local developer is building the 17-story property at 411 South Hewitt St, just over two miles from the city’s downtown It will...
Community Impact Newspaper Amazoncom Inc has put on hold its plans for what was expected to be a massive industrial facility at County Road 172 and McNeil Road in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The e-commerce giant was going through...
San Antonio Business Journal Vaquero Ventures is building a 352-unit apartment property at 1220 East Commerce St in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, developer is constructing the five-story property less than a mile from the Alamodome, across from...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Conlon & Co has purchased the Harris Music Lofts, with 38 one-bedroom apartments in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla, for $18 million, or about $473,684/unit The Chicago company bought the property...
Orlando Business Journal Trammell Crow Co has proposed building a 710,073-square-foot warehouse property in Apopka, Fla, about 25 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The Dallas developer has filed plans to build the three-building industrial project,...
Multi-Housing News Southern Land Co has started work on a 254-unit apartment building at 1620 Sansom St in downtown Philadelphia The Nashville, Tenn, developer expects to complete the 27-story property by winter of 2023 It bought the development...
REJournalscom Keystone Senior Living has broken ground on Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons, a 142-unit age-restricted apartment property in Glen Carbon, Ill The Indianapolis company is building the property at 245 Magnolia Ave, about 22 miles from...
Commercial Observer May Riegler Properties plans to develop the two-building Highland Logistics Center on a 283-acre site in Frederick, Md The Washington, DC, developer recently bought the development site from Envision Capital of Frederick, which...