Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom The Legendary Group is planning to build Above, a 350,000-square-foot office property in Los Angeles The local developer is building the 17-story property at 411 South Hewitt St, just over two miles from the city’s downtown It will...
Community Impact Newspaper Amazoncom Inc has put on hold its plans for what was expected to be a massive industrial facility at County Road 172 and McNeil Road in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The e-commerce giant was going through...
San Antonio Business Journal Vaquero Ventures is building a 352-unit apartment property at 1220 East Commerce St in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, developer is constructing the five-story property less than a mile from the Alamodome, across from...
Austin Business Journal Kalterra Capital Partners has plans to build a 263-unit luxury apartment project in Kyle, Texas, about 22 miles southwest of Austin, Texas The Dallas developer has proposed the property for a 155-acre site at the southwest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rise48 Equity LLC has paid $92 million, or $319,444/unit, for the Nolan, a 288-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Phoenix investor, which was represented by Northmarq, purchased the property from an...
Orlando Business Journal Trammell Crow Co has proposed building a 710,073-square-foot warehouse property in Apopka, Fla, about 25 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The Dallas developer has filed plans to build the three-building industrial project,...
Multi-Housing News Southern Land Co has started work on a 254-unit apartment building at 1620 Sansom St in downtown Philadelphia The Nashville, Tenn, developer expects to complete the 27-story property by winter of 2023 It bought the development...
REJournalscom Keystone Senior Living has broken ground on Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons, a 142-unit age-restricted apartment property in Glen Carbon, Ill The Indianapolis company is building the property at 245 Magnolia Ave, about 22 miles from...
PCCP LLC has provided $582 million of mortgage financing against the Bluffs at Castle Rock, a 220-unit apartment property in Castle Rock, Colo The loan allows the property’s owner, Security Properties of Seattle, to facilitate a...