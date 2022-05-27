Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Next Wave Investors LLC has paid $305 million for two apartment properties with 110 units in Beaverton, Ore The San Clemente, Calif, investor paid $18 million, or $290,322/unit, for the Huntley, with 62 units at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rise48 Equity LLC has paid $92 million, or $319,444/unit, for the Nolan, a 288-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Phoenix investor, which was represented by Northmarq, purchased the property from an...
Multi-Housing News Sack Properties has paid $61 million, or $312,820/unit, for Fairwood Landing, a 195-unit apartment property in Renton, Wash The San Francisco investment firm, which was represented by Kidder Mathews, purchased the property from...
REBusiness Online Beachwold Residential LLC has bought The Norwalk Collection, a 662-unit multifamily portfolio in Norwalk, Conn, for $2935 million, or $443,353/unit The New York developer bought the portfolio from a venture of Invictus Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal BH Properties has taken title to a 27,000-square-foot retail building at 1100 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, Fla, from Vornado Realty Trust The property serves as collateral for $8275 million of debt that went into...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continued to increase in April, by 051 percent when compared with March, implying an annualized rate of growth of 612 percent, according to MSCI Real Assets In contrast, prices...
Equus Capital Partners Ltd has paid $284 million, or $117/sf, for 399 and 411 Churchmans Road, a pair of neighboring industrial buildings with a total of 242,800 square feet in New Castle, Del The two buildings are 48 percent leased, but...
Los Angeles Business Journal Douglas Emmett Inc has paid $330 million, or $275 million/unit, for the 120-unit apartment property at 1221 Ocean Ave in Santa Monica, Calif The local REIT purchased the property from Irvine Co of Newport Beach, Calif...
Commercial Observer Harrison Street has paid $156 million, or $1,457/sf, for two medical office properties with a combined 107,000 square feet in Beverly Hills, Calif, and Santa Monica, Calif The Chicago investment management firm purchased the...