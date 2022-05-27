Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Next Wave Investors LLC has paid $305 million for two apartment properties with 110 units in Beaverton, Ore The San Clemente, Calif, investor paid $18 million, or $290,322/unit, for the Huntley, with 62 units at...
Lument has provided $226 million of bridge financing to help fund American Ventures’ purchase of the Junction, a 205-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Lument, formerly known as Orix Real Estate Capital, initially...
Brass Enterprises has paid $513 million, or $300,000/unit, for Madison Grove, a 171-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Toronto investor purchased the property from Rincon Partners of Phoenix in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s...
Multi-Housing News Sack Properties has paid $61 million, or $312,820/unit, for Fairwood Landing, a 195-unit apartment property in Renton, Wash The San Francisco investment firm, which was represented by Kidder Mathews, purchased the property from...
REBusiness Online Beachwold Residential LLC has bought The Norwalk Collection, a 662-unit multifamily portfolio in Norwalk, Conn, for $2935 million, or $443,353/unit The New York developer bought the portfolio from a venture of Invictus Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal BH Properties has taken title to a 27,000-square-foot retail building at 1100 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, Fla, from Vornado Realty Trust The property serves as collateral for $8275 million of debt that went into...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continued to increase in April, by 051 percent when compared with March, implying an annualized rate of growth of 612 percent, according to MSCI Real Assets In contrast, prices...
Equus Capital Partners Ltd has paid $284 million, or $117/sf, for 399 and 411 Churchmans Road, a pair of neighboring industrial buildings with a total of 242,800 square feet in New Castle, Del The two buildings are 48 percent leased, but...
Los Angeles Business Journal Douglas Emmett Inc has paid $330 million, or $275 million/unit, for the 120-unit apartment property at 1221 Ocean Ave in Santa Monica, Calif The local REIT purchased the property from Irvine Co of Newport Beach, Calif...