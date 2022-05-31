Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The vacancy rate for office properties in St Louis increased to 18 percent in the first quarter, its highest level since 2013 when it reached 1793 percent, according to Colliers International The latest rate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continued to increase in April, by 051 percent when compared with March, implying an annualized rate of growth of 612 percent, according to MSCI Real Assets In contrast, prices...
Kastle Systems, which tracks actual occupancy at office properties in major markets across the country, reported a slight decrease in occupancy for the week through May 18, to 433 percent The Falls Church, Va, company, which installs security...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property investment-sales volume jumped by 5562 percent in the first quarter when compared with a year ago, to $17085 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets That volume is the greatest for a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apartment sales volume totaled $63 billion in the first quarter, up 775 percent from the $355 billion of investment volume at the same time last year, according to CBRE Apartment sales were down from the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group signed 900 leases totaling 3 million square feet during the first quarter, marking the mall REIT’s most active quarter since 2016 The Indianapolis company said it has another 500...
Nine office properties with 4 million square feet in Chicago's central business district traded in the first quarter for a total of $9465 million, making it the most-active quarter since the second quarter of 2018 In contrast, $8856 million of sales...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Only 49 percent of office workers are expected to return to their Manhattan offices even after Labor Day, according to a survey of 160 major employers by the Partnership for New York City Taken between...
The volume of CMBS hotel loans in special servicing last month declined by an impressive 175 percent to $834 billion, according to Trepp Inc That's the lowest volume since before the coronavirus pandemic and helped push the overall volume in special...