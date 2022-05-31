Log In or Subscribe to read more
Lument has provided $226 million of bridge financing to help fund American Ventures’ purchase of the Junction, a 205-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Lument, formerly known as Orix Real Estate Capital, initially...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rise48 Equity LLC has paid $92 million, or $319,444/unit, for the Nolan, a 288-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Phoenix investor, which was represented by Northmarq, purchased the property from an...
The $328 million Freddie Mac loan against Berkley Commons, a 544-unit apartment property in Indianapolis, has been transferred to special servicing as it allegedly has accumulated unpaid utility bills The loan, which remains current, was moved to...
Hull Property Group, which has acquired a number of troubled regional malls from CMBS trusts in recent years, bought the Westfield Citrus Park Mall in Tampa, Fla As part of its purchase, the Augusta, Ga, company has assumed a $12394 million CMBS...
PCCP LLC has provided $582 million of mortgage financing against the Bluffs at Castle Rock, a 220-unit apartment property in Castle Rock, Colo The loan allows the property’s owner, Security Properties of Seattle, to facilitate a...
Multi-Housing News Rockrose Development has lined up a $210 million loan from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co against 47-05 Center Blvd, a 396-unit apartment property in Queens, NY Avison Young arranged the 15-year loan, which allowed Rockrose to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fringe Capital Partners has paid $267 million, or $310,465/unit, for the Willow, an 86-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local investment firm purchased the property from Hanson Capital Group of...
Minnesota Life Insurance Co has provided a $25 million mortgage against the 95,688-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center at 900 Madison St in Hoboken, NJ The 10-year loan was originated by Securian Asset Management of St Paul, Minn, on...
Seldin Co has secured $284 million of financing against Westport on the Lake, a 260-unit apartment property in Omaha, Neb Northmarq arranged the financing on behalf of the local management company The loan was provided by an unnamed life insurance...